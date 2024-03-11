Manchester City Held at Anfield: Reaction & Tweets

A solid result and one that keeps the title race alive. We enter the crucial stretch and this draw seemed a tale of two halves. We are on to the reaction and we have a lot of it.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“It is a game that defined where both clubs have been for many years.

“All of the games have been quite similar.

“We started really well. Before the goal we had chances with huge personality in the first half and after it was difficult because they have [Wataru] Endo and [Alexis] Mac Allister and extra passes and quality to play before they were maybe more direct, without losing how direct they can be in transitions.

“The second half we talked at half time, if you want to defend something you won in the first half you don’t have chance and you have to play and play and play.

“We gave away the penalty and sooner or later in this stadium you have 15 or 20 minutes it’s like a tsunami, they come for everybody, have the ball and everything.

“After when Mateo [Kovacic] came in, we made extra passes and this is the target. With Mateo, John [Stones], Rodri and Phil [Foden] inside we had the quality to keep the ball like we couldn’t before.

“We had our chances they had their chances and at the end of the game it’s what happened.”