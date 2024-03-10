Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Share Spoils at Anfield

Manchester City 3, John Stones 23’

Liverpool 1, Alexis Mac Allister 50’ PEN

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City are drawn at Anfield as the spoils are shared. It was really a tale of two halves as the first was more than solid and the second was dissolved into chaos and very tough for us.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. It was a bit disjointed at points especially that second half, but chances were created either way.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played an ok match and are in right in the thick of multi faceted title charge.

City had so many players who played alright and that includes some lineup choices that were not popular with their fans.

Two players of note who did play well and were lively were Manuel Akanji and Phil Foden who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a draw away and are still in the thick of a race.

A solid result and we move.

