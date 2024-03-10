Liverpool v Manchester City: Gut Feelings

Manchester City travel to Anfield in a match being billed by some as the title decider. The blues could overtake the reds at the top of the table with victory, however, defeat will leave them four points behind. There are still plenty of games left and the winners of this match, if there are any, are by no means certain to be crowned champions by the end of the season, and we still cannot discount the challenge from Arsenal - they’ll do that themselves in a few weeks.

As usual, our team are here to give us the predictions and feelings on how the match will go, so, here they are.

Saul

Really, really tough one. Midweek success makes me think City have an edge and the extra day of rest is key. 2-1 City by the narrowest of margins.

Liverpool 1-2 City

Craig

We can surely expect goals and plenty of entertainment. Difficult to pick a winner with the sides so evenly matched. High-scoring draw looks on for me.

Liverpool 2-2 City

Pete

City look like they’re just beginning to get it together and I think it’s a great time to be facing the pretenders to the crown. The blues took United apart in the second half last weekend and, although it’ll be a tough match, I think we’ll come through this unscathed.

Liverpool 1-3 City

How did we do against Copenhagen?

It was a nice win over a good side on Wednesday and, for a while, it looked like City were going to record a goal-fest. It didn’t happen but they still coasted to victory. Saul and Pete were close, but, alas, very unlucky. Craig predicted the correct number of goals while Thomas got the goal difference spot on. Well done guys. Here’s the table: