Manchester City vs Manchester United: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a tough test at home vs Manchester United. The Manchester Derby is here and we CAN’T WAIT!

The Premier League is rolling and we continue the quest for the quad of PL’s.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Sunday 3 March 2024, Kickoff at 15:30 GMT, 10.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Andy Madley

Assistants: Ian Hussin, Nick Hopton.

Fourth official: Darren England.

VAR: Stuart Attwell.

Assistant VAR: Lee Betts.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview + Form

A tricky matchup, but one has to back City to continue their winning ways and being in a better spot than they were and on an upward trend.

For United, this is a real tricky spot as they need points and could surprise, though unlikely.

The key battle will be the forwards chosen vs a their defense. An interesting matchup is in tow. Can Haaland get more goals? Will KDB play? What can Foden provide?

Which team will come out in front? We are in store for a very fun match.

Team News

City’s side have injury hits as Jack Grealish, Josko Gvardiol are unlikely to feature.

The Reds have Wan-Bissaka, Martial, Martinez, Shaw, Mount, Hojlund and Malacia all doubtful, out or suspended.

Prediction

Manchester City 5-2 Manchester United