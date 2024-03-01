The 192nd Manchester Derby takes place on Sunday as Manchester City entertain United at the Etihad Stadium. The blues are unbeaten in 18 matches in all competitions and have lost just once since beating the reds 3-0 in their own backyard in October.

The blues will be looking for their 61st derby win, while victory for the Stretford Rangers will see boss Erik Ten Hag keep his job for at least another week. Here’s we take a look at the reds form, analyse their danger men and look at how the two teams went on the last time they met at the Etihad. Spoiler alert: Most United fans left at halftime for the early train to Euston.

Form

United are having a bit of a rough season and only the form of other teams around them are preventing the Stretford Rangers from falling out of European contention. The reds are currently 6th with 44 points, 15 points behind the blues. They have won 14 and lost 10 of their 26 matches so far, and the number of defeats the reds have suffered this season is the highest in the top half of the table.

Since losing 2-1 at Nottingham Forest in their final game of 2023, United went on a seven-match unbeaten run that ended with a home defeat to Fulham last weekend. From 13 away matches this season, United have won 7 and lost five, scoring 17 and conceding 16.

United have kept one clean sheet in nine Premier League matches and have only kept four clean sheets away from Old Trafford and they are the lowest scorers in the top half of the Premier League. In fact, struggling Brentford have scored 37 and Luton are one goal behind on 35.

Danger Men

Rasmus Hojlund is United’s top scorer so far this season. The Norwegian has hit 13 goals for the reds, however, he has managed just seven in the Premier League since his summer move. Scott McTominay also has seven Premier League goals and eight overall, as United struggle to find the back of the net.

From 30 games, Hojlund has attempted 39 shots, and has a goal conversion rate of 33%. McTominay’s goal conversion rate is just 18% while whiner-in-chief Bruno Fernandes has had the most shots with 67. But, with just seven of those hitting the goal, Fernandes has a goal conversion rate of just 10%. Spare a thought for Antony though. The £86m player has scored just one goal from 23 shots and has the worst conversion rate in the side of just 4%.

Fernades is leading the assist chart, with eight to his name so far. However, when you realise he has created 94 chances, it becomes clear how bad United are at scoring. He has also attempted 1,798 passes, converting 1,411, giving him a pass accuracy of 78%. Marcus Rashford has five assists while Alejandro Garnacho, Diogo Dalot and Hojlund have three each.

The Boss

Erik Ten Hag is the latest man charged with returning United back to happier days. The Dutchman will preside over his 100th game in Sunday since taking charge in May 2022 and has won 60 of those matches, while losing 27. This gives him a win ratio of 61%.

Last Time

The blues beat United 3-0 at Old Trafford in October, however, last season at the Etihad, the City thrashed the reds, banging another six past the Stretford Rangers in a devasting display that saw United fans leaving at halftime.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored twice to put City 4-0 up at the break, while both went on to complete a hattrick apiece. City did feel a little sympathy for the Stretford Rangers and allowed them to score three times in an unusual display of kindness.