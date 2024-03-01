Pep Talk: “We work so far to arrive here and live these kinds of moments.”

We are back with Pep’s pressers as he had a lot to say. From injury updates, the derby and everything in between.
Let’s dive right in-
On Derby:
“It is so nice to have those fixtures,”
“United then the chance to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League and then Anfield, Newcastle who will be the fourth time we play them this season to reach the semi-final of the FA Cup.
“We work so far to arrive here and live these kinds of moments. We try to do our best. These are the best.”
“The best performance from them is always what I expect.
“I expect the best, but I don’t talk one word about what they do because I respect them too much.
“Prepare the game knowing their quality. They were able to go to Wolves - how difficult it is, there - Luton and Aston Villa with the quality they have, to go there and win. It was a few weeks ago.
“They have the incredible quality. One action, they create something special in set-pieces, transitions, open play.
“Always has been that way for United. When they play well, they win games.
“In 2024, they lost just one game, it was last week at home. The consistency is there. So we will prepare the game tactically for what we have to do to get three points.”
On Grealish:
“He will not be fit for this weekend. When he will come back I don’t know,”
“No. I need to speak with [England boss] Gareth [Southgate], I think he will not be fit.
“He has to recover well. He has had a setback, he has to recover well so we can use him as much as possible.”
“Yes, he doesn’t have an alternative,” he said. “Setbacks in life are always there, it’s how you overcome them.”
On cycles in English Football:
“The 1980s was Liverpool, 1990s was United. Now we are winning seven Premier League titles in last decade, 11, 12 years,” he said.
“It happens. In 50, 60 years there have never been one club to control everything.
“We want to extend [our success] for many years – that is what we are trying to do.
“The consistency is proved against Luton. What Rob Edwards is doing there proves exactly what we have done in many years. That made me so proud.”
A great and grand match is in store for us, The Manchester DERBY is here!
Loading comments...