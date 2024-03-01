Pep Talk: “We work so far to arrive here and live these kinds of moments.”

We are back with Pep’s pressers as he had a lot to say. From injury updates, the derby and everything in between.

Let’s dive right in-

On Derby:

“It is so nice to have those fixtures,”

“United then the chance to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League and then Anfield, Newcastle who will be the fourth time we play them this season to reach the semi-final of the FA Cup.

“We work so far to arrive here and live these kinds of moments. We try to do our best. These are the best.”

“The best performance from them is always what I expect.

“I expect the best, but I don’t talk one word about what they do because I respect them too much.

“Prepare the game knowing their quality. They were able to go to Wolves - how difficult it is, there - Luton and Aston Villa with the quality they have, to go there and win. It was a few weeks ago.

“They have the incredible quality. One action, they create something special in set-pieces, transitions, open play.

“Always has been that way for United. When they play well, they win games.

“In 2024, they lost just one game, it was last week at home. The consistency is there. So we will prepare the game tactically for what we have to do to get three points.”