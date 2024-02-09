Manchester City vs Everton: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a tough test at home vs Everton.

The Premier League is rolling and we continue the quest for the quad of PL’s.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 10 February 2024, Kickoff at 12:30 GMT, 7.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: John Brooks (pictured).

Assistants: Lee Betts, Akil Howson.

Fourth official: Rebecca Welch.

VAR: Michael Oliver.

Assistant VAR: Stuart Burt.

TV Info: TNT Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

A tricky matchup, but one has to back City continue the winning ways and being at a better spot than they were and on an upward trend.

For Everton, a real tricky spot as they need points but could surprise.

The key battle will be the forwards chosen vs a their defense. An interesting matchup is in tow. Can Haaland get a goal?

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

City’s side have everyone healthy for the third time all season.

The Toffes have Onana, Gomes, Danjuma and Alli all doubtful, out or suspended.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Everton