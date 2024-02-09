Pep Talk: “At that moment, we will have the same games for everyone.”

Manchester City face Everton as we entered a Pep Guardiola presser where he covered a lot of ground.

On to it-

“Since we are here, only one defeat [to Everton] but the better results have come away from home,” he said. “Last season we couldn’t win, but we will try to do our best.

“Continue what we have done in many years, results maybe not good but our level was more than decent because we were playing good.

“It’s quite similar. Tomorrow at 12:30 we play a football game so be ready.

“Since I arrived, Everton always took results here, I don’t know why. Maybe it’s because they are good. We have to be ready.”

“At that moment, we will have the same games for everyone.”

“When one player scores 60 goals it helps you to win games. When you have a player with a thousand million assists and goals it helps you win games.

“You don’t have to study at Harvard or Yale to understand that.”

“If he wants to improve he will improve. That’s life. And I think he wants to do it.

“He’s doing well. Since he arrived early, early ages, he was at a good level and he continues to do it.”