Manchester City v Everton - The Opposition

Manchester City are aiming to reach the Premier League summit as Everton arrive at the Etihad Stadium. The blues will go top with victory Over the Toffees, albeit for a few hours until Liverpool welcome Burnley to Anfield later in the day.

There will no doubt be some animosity from the visiting supporters, given the Toffees were deducted 10 points earlier in the season for breaching FFP, while City’s case is ongoing. However, that should detract from the blues, who are in great form and have the league leaders in their sights.

Form

Everton reacted to being deducted ten points by losing their next game 3-0 at home to the Stretford Rangers. The team then rallied and won the next four league matches, however, 2024 has not been kind the the Mersey Blues and the once again find themselves in the relegation zone.

They are yet to win a league match this year and their only victory was a 1-0 FA Cup win over Crystal Palace in a Third Round replay. However, they went out in the fourth round to City’s next opponents, Luton Town.

Since the blues’ 3-1 win at Goodison in December, Everton have failed to win any of their league games, have scored just twice in the league and have failed to score in three of their subsequent matches. Their last six record reads as lost three, drawn three.

Everton’s away form is actually pretty good. They’ve won five and lost four on the road this season, and have scored 13 goals and conceded from their 11 matches away from Goodison Park.

Danger Men

Abdoulaye Doucouré has been Everton’s main threat this season. The Mali striker has bagged six goals from 21 games this season and has a goal conversion rate of 26%, the highest of Everton’s regular starters. Thankfully for City, he will be not feature on Saturday due to injury. Jack Harrison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have both scored four each. Harrison has attempted 20 shots at goal, while Calvert-Lewin has made the most attempts with 49. However, the latter’s goal conversion rate sits at just 8%.

Harrison’s last goal came in the 30th minute of their last match at home to Spurs. he also scored in the defeat to Luton and the opener when City visited Goodison Park in December. Calvert-Lewin’s last goal in any competition came at West Ham when he scored in a 1-0 victory at the end of October.

Dwight McNeill and James Garner pose the biggest threats from midfield. Between them, they have created 65 chances, however, only 6 have been taken. McNeill has provided 31 chances, 5 of which have been converted, while Garner has has provided 34, but his efforts have only seen one conversion.

James Tarkowski has attempted the most passes in the Everton side with 1,168, completing 868 of those. However, Amadou Onana has the highest pass accuracy in the side with 84%. He has created 16 chances, with just one of those ending in a goal.

The Boss

Sean Dyche is the man in charge of keeping Everton in the Premier League. The former Burnley boss took over at Goodison park in January 2023 and managed to keep the struggling Toffees in the top flight. Dyche’s Everton would be fairing much better in the league had they not been deducted the ten points, but they now find themselves in a relegation dogfight.

Dyche has overseen 48 matches at Everton, winning 17 and losing 18, giving him a win ratio of 35%, which is the same during his time at Burnley, which spanned 425 matches!

Last Time Out

City visited Goodison Park on 27th December and, despite going a goal down in the first half, came back to win comfortably in the second 45. Phil Foden’s strike flew past Pickford in the Everton goal, Julian Alvarez converted a penalty, given for handball, and Bernardo Silva floated a third after an error by Pickford had gifted him the ball.