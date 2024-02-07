Manchester City Women Down Spurs

Yui Hasegawa’s first-half thunderbolt was enough for Manchester City Women to beat Spurs and reach the semi-final of the League Cup. The Japanese international struck in the 34th minute to settle the tie and keep City on track for a last-four appointment.

The blues recently recorded a 2-0 victory at Brisbane Road and their 1-0 win on Wednesday evening made it a hat-trick of wins over the North London side.

Manager Gareth Taylor made two changes from the one that beat Leicester at the weekend, with Alanna Kennedy and Jess Park coming into the side in place of Kerstin Casparij and Laura Coombs.

But it was a familiar story against Spurs, with City dominating the match and preventing the home side from even getting a shot at goal, never mind on target. Bunny Shaw, who loves scoring against Spurs, had a chance to inflict more pain on the home defence, but her shot was deflected wide of the upright.

City continued to hold possession for long periods but Spurs dug in deep to prevent City from getting anywhere near the goal. However, the tactic failed again as Hasegawa blasted the only goal of the game from range in the 34th minute.

The blues worked a corner to Hasegawa, and the Japanese star unleashed a vicious shot that flew over the keeper and nestled in the back of the goal. It was only Hasegawa’s second goal for the blues, but it was enough to send City through to the last four.

The visitors continued to push the home side back and grab the second goal that would seal the victory. Lauren Hemp and Mary Fowler both had opportunities to make the game safe, with Park also testing the home keeper.

But one goal was enough to send the blues through. They will now face either Chelsea, who hammered Sunderland 5-0, Aston Villa, who beat Brighton on penalties, or one of London City Lionesses or Arsenal, whose quarter-final was postponed due to a water-logged pitch.

Final Score: Tottenham Hotspur Women 0-1 Manchester City Women