Manchester City Surpass Brentford: Reaction & Tweets

A hat trick by Phil Foden and a resurgent team that fought back from being down. We’ll take that great win and build on it. As we move to the reaction after seeing City be only two points down with a match in hand from the top.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“We knew it from the other day. I said a few weeks ago that Phil is having is most influential season in the team in terms of goals and assists,” Guardiola declared.

“This season he’s been so important to us.

“He reads the game really well. How he plays simple and be more aggressive.

“Always he has the pleasure to score goals and the threat in the six-yard box, always he’s there.

“He’s a clever runner and how he runs for the team. He’s an exceptional player.

“At his age playing 250 appearances for City - that means he’s had an influence since he arrived.”

“I have to say something that since day one playing on the field, he feels mature and feels ‘I don’t care, I have enough experience and I don’t feel the pressure’.

“A player from the Academy with this level and consistency for many years. I don’t know how many trophies all the ones we won, 15 or 16 at that age.

“As much as he is focused on that he will have a successful and long career, but it depends on him.

“How much he wants to be focused on his job and every detail in his life he can do whatever he wants.”