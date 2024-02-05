Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Beat Brentford, 3-1

Manchester City 3, Phil Foden (45’+3’, 53’, 70’)

Brentford 1, Neal Maupay (21’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City are winners once more after a nice match and good goals. The team picked was slacking right away and yet once they found their footing they scored three with an inspired Foden at the helm.

We also saw the captaincy return to Kevin De Bruyne who had a few assists in the match!

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. It was a bit disjointed at points, but chances were created and it led to an all around solid match and a much needed win.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a decent match and are in right in the thick of a title race.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a case of a better match from all and finally putting away some goals.

Two players of note who did play well and were lively were Ruben Dias and Ederson who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are one step closer to the top. Could go top with a win in their game in hand.

A really good result and vibes boost for all.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

