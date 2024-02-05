Brentford v Manchester City: Gut Feelings

Manchester City play one of their games in hand as they travel to London to face Brentford in the latest round of Premier League matches. The blues know that victory over the Bees, added to winning their over game in hand against the same opposition will see City replace Liverpool at the top of the table.

Arsenal’s 3-1 over the Mersey Reds on Sunday has thrown the title race wide open, with any one of the three teams able to take the title. Can City take advantage of Liverpool’s slip? Let’s see what our team think.

Saul

Tough away match. A really good team and everyone for us is healthy. With a good performance from KDB, I expect a win and a Haaland goal. 2-1.

Brentford 1-2 City

Craig

Brentford have been quite poor this season. City always grow into the season after Christmas and I see that charge towards the finish line continuing here with a routine win.

Brentford 1-3 City

Thomas

Pep and the boys head to London for a date with the Bees. The Blues will be keen to grab all 3 points after yesterday’s result at the Emirates. Give me City in a close-ish scoreline.

Brentford 1-3 City

Pete

I still have nightmares about Brentford away. Losing to the then 3rd Division side in 1989, twice, still gives me the shivers. I think we’ll win on Monday though, I don’t think the blues will pass up this opportunity to make some ground on the leaders.

Brentford 0-2 City

How Did We Do Against Burnley?

Saul and Craig will bemoan that late goal at the Etihad as it ruined their perfect 3-0 predictions. Thomas will have been hopeful that fourth goal went to City, but at least he correctly predicted the number of goals in the match. Pete, as usual, was a huge let down.

