Manchester City Women v Leicester City Women - Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women will look to continue their excellent WSL form as Leicester City Women arrive at the Joie Stadium. The blues are just three points behind leaders Chelsea following their 2-0 victory at Spurs last weekend.

Leicester have surprised a few people this season after struggling during the last couple of campaigns. The foxes sit in 7th place in the WSL table and go into the match on the back of a 1-0 victory at Everton last weekend.

Form

Since the blues lost 1-0 at home to Brighton, Gareth Taylor’s side have won six straight WSL matches, and advanced in both the FA and League Cups. City remain in second place, keeping firmly on Chelsea’s heels, refusing to give the reigning champions an easy run in Emma Hayes’ final season.

Leicester’s victory at Everton last weekend was only their third of the season, but it ended a nine-match winless run in the WSL. Janice Cayman was the goalscorer in the second half to give the visitors the three points.

Team News

City will continue to be without Jill Roord, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury. However, the blues could give debuts to their new signings, Tara O’Hanlon, Laura Blindkilde Brown and Poppy Pritchard, all of whom signed for the blues on transfer deadline day. However, Gareth Taylor may be inclined to keep with an unchanged line-up.

Leicester have Josie Green suspended after she picked up her fifth yellow card of the season, and Hannah Cain is still out with injury.

Prediction

City are in great form but Leicester cannot be underestimated. I would imagine the visitors will come to defend but will ultimately be unpicked.

City 3-0 Leicester