Manchester City Draw Toon In FA Cup Last Eight

Manchester City’s reward for thrashing Luton Town is a home quarter-final tie against Newcastle United. The blues stormed into the last eight after hammering Luton Town 6-2 at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night as Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne ran the show in Bedfordshire.

Meanwhile, Newcastle had to rely on penalties to squeeze past Championship side Blackburn after their match ended 1-1 after extra time.

It will be the tenth meeting between the two in this competition, the last of which took place at St James’s Park in June 2020, when goals by Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne sent City through to the semi-final. City and Newcastle have faced off once in the final, with the North East side running out 3-1 winners in 1955. The last time they met in Manchester was 1975, when Newcastle won 3-1.

The tie will be played on the weekend of 16th March, probably at midnight on a Saturday so the Newcastle fans can’t get home!