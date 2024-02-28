Manchester City Clear Luton: Reaction & Tweets

A very convincing win despite some backline shakiness! Manchester City surge with five (!) goals from Erling Haaland and one from Mateo Kovacic.

On to the reaction after a needed win to advance in the cup and now prepare for the derby Sunday:

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“I think Erling needs a guy with the vision, the quality and generosity,” the boss said. “Kevin is a less selfish player in front of the goal, and if he could have helped him score another one, he would do it.

“And Kevin needs the movement from Erling but of course we know how aggressive they are.

“Stefan [Ortega Moreno] was amazing with the long passes – not just for Erling – to the players in between.

“As much as we can we make every player has three or four touches and we can make extra passes and move the structure that they have and they did it really well.”

“It’s a completely different game – when you have these up and down transitions when you can have metres behind them to run it’s difficult to control, but they have courage to do it,” he added.

“What can I say? The passing was good, the goals were good and we had two or three more chances to score more. The players played really well.”