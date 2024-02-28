Machine Haaland Bags Five As Manchester City Thrash Hatters

Erling Haaland marked a devasting return to form as he hit five of Manchester City’s six goals as the blues stormed into the FA Cup quarter-final. The Norwegian star scored a first-half hattrick, before adding another two after the break, with Mateo Kovacic also getting in on the scoring. Jordan Clarke had hit twice for the home side, but were unable to contain Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne, who set up four of Haaland’s goal in a brutal display of finishing that has been lacking in recent matches.

City have scraped results recently, with hard-fought wins against stubborn sides such as Everton, Brentford and Bournemouth, while a late equaliser secured a point at home to Chelsea to maintain their unbeaten run of seventeen matches.

However, against Luton and in front of a national TV audience, City and Haaland chose the perfect moment to return to their devastating best, dismantling the home side at will, with Haaland the destroyer-in-chief.

The watching TV audience will have just settled into their armchairs as Haaland slammed home his first goal. A reverse pass by Nunes released De Bruyne inside the penalty area and his pass across the six-yard was swept home by Haaland. City continued to threaten, with de Bruyne running the show and the Luton midfield and defence chasing shadows..

On 17 minutes, Haaland made it 2-0. De Bruyne’s pass through the middle released the striker who raced forward and fired through the legs of the keeper. The blues were beginning to run away with the tie and when Haaland completed his treble five minutes before half-time, it was a question of how many City would get.

De Bruyne was again the architect, his precision pass saw Haaland beat the offside trap and his dinked finish ensured the match ball was his, while the Belgian star secured his own hattrick of assists. However, the last word of the half fell to Luton and Clarke, whose wicked shot flew into the top corner, sparking hope with the home supporters.

And those hopes were fully ignited seven minutes after the restart. Ortega’s poor kick-out fell to former City man Ross Barkley, who fed Clarke to fire home. But any chance of a Luton revival were dashed by two more goals by the machine himself. Within six minutes of Clarke’s goal, City had restored their two-goal advantage.

Kyle Walker’s pass split the Luton defence and released de Bruyne inside the penalty area, before he squared for Haaland to tap home his and City’s fourth of the night. Then, just three minutes after that goal, the Norwegian put himself on course for a double hat-trick. Taking Bernardo Silva’s pass, Haaland steadied himself before firing home. In fairness, the keeper should have done better, but there would be no denying the striker as he had done in the first half.

That put an end to Luton’s resistance, although Ortega was called into action to deny Carlton Morris a goal, before following it up by denying Barkley with a fingertip save to prevent a third Luton goal.

However, City made the tie safe in with 18 minutes remaining when Kovacic hit a stunner from range. The midfielder was completely unopposed and allowed to pick his spot, before rifling home from the edge of the D.

It was a comprehensive victory for City, who returned to their best, with the only sour note being the withdrawal of Jack Grealish in the first half with injury.

The blues now await their last eight opponents, as they hope to retain the trophy they won against United at Wembley last June.

Final Score: Luton Town 2-6 Manchester City