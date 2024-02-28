Jack Grealish’s Season Going from Bad to Worse

Pep Guardiola challenged Jack Grealish to kickstart his season against Luton after struggling with injury and poor form for the better part of the campaign so far.

The England international was an integral part of the Manchester City team that won the treble last season featuring regularly for the side both in the Premier League and the Champions League.

That was after he had turned the corner from his earlier struggles to get into the team. Having finally broken into the starting XI, he was expected to kick on this term and continue from where he stopped last season.

But that has not been the case as the 28-year-old has struggled with niggling injuries and fitness issues this term. For a player so talented and influential on the pitch since his days at his boyhood club Aston Villa, the big money move to Manchester City was expected to unleash the best of him at the highest level.

Although he showed flashes of the player he can really be when at his best last season, he has not really hit the heights that were expected at the Etihad Stadium when the cash was splashed for his signature. After being the main man at Villa and the centre of attraction for so long, he quickly found out that City was a different kettle of fish.

He has been playing catch up since, trying to fit into Guardiola's plans. With the Catalan manager demanding so much and putting players in positions that soothe his style of play, Grealish has found it difficult to adapt.

As if to make an already bad situation even worse, the midfielder-turned-winger can't seem to get a break from injuries. After leaving the pitch injured against Copenhagen in the Champions League earlier in the month, he made a speedy recovery and was in contention to start the FA Cup fixture against Luton.

The worst happened when he pulled up injured again and had to be replaced in the 38th minute. As can be expected, he was distraught. His teammates had to console him on the bench to bring him some succour.

With the season now far spent, it's unlikely that he will make much impact on the team this term. That's a shame for a player carrying the tag of the most expensive signing in the club's history.

However, if he can make a comeback in time to help the team in the final months of the season to retain the Premier League title, and even the Champions League crown, that will be good enough.