Are Manchester City Set to Lose Lauren Hemp to Barcelona?

Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp is reportedly said to leave the club for Barcelona at the end of the season. Discussions are said to have taken place between the two parties as the player closes in on a move to the Catalan side.

Hemp's contract with Manchester City expires at the end of the season but attempts by the club to renew the deal in January proved abortive as the player weighed her options.

This allowed Barcelona to swoop in to get the player on a free transfer.

Hemp is currently one of the best wingers in the world and has been one of City's best players in the Women's Super League this season. Together with forwards Chloe Kelly and Khadija Shaw, she is playing a crucial role as the team battles to dethrone Chelsea and win the title this term.

Her six goals and three assists have helped City catch up with Chelsea at the top of the table. Both teams are now tied on 34 points with the same goal difference and just eight matches to go.

City have not won the title in eight years and this could be Hemp's first if the team pulls it off. But just when Gary Taylor's side is getting back into the groove and preparing to mount a proper challenge both in the WSL and on the continent, its best player could be snatched away at the end of the campaign.

Barcelona are the current European champions having won the Champions League last season and the 23-year-old would make them even stronger. Worse still is the fact that one of City's brightest stars will leave the club at a time when she is becoming a key figure both for City and the English national team.

However, Taylor could fill the void with Mary Fowler. The Australian forward who was signed in the summer of 2022 has been used most as a substitute this term. Much like Julian Alvarez in the men's team, Fowler can play all through the front line.

The 21-year-old can also function in midfield which makes it easy for her to fit into the starting XI when necessary. But Hemp is a much better player at this point and will be sorely missed if she eventually decides to move to Spain.

That said, nothing has been made official yet. At this point, it's a matter of waiting until the end of the season to discover the true state of things. Hopefully, she decides to stay at City rather than jump ship at a crucial time in the team's progress.