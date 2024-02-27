Luton Town v Manchester City: Gut Feelings

Manchester City travel to Bedfordshire for an FA Cup Fifth Round Tie at Luton. It’s the seventh time the two have been drawn together in the competition, with City winning four to Luton’s two. The last time they were paired in the famous old competition was 1969 when the blues won a third round clash 1-0 at Maine Road as they started their journey to Wembley.

City have already beaten Luton at Kenilworth Road this season, when they came from behind to win 2-1 and are unbeaten in five matches at Luton’s strangely placed ground.

As usual, our team are on hand to give us their predictions. Will one of us get a spot-on score? You know, like a certain someone did at the weekend? Let’s see what we think.

Saul

Need a big win. Give me 3-0 City.

Luton 0-3 City

Thomas

City travel to Kenilworth Road looking to secure their place in the FA Cup Quarter finals. Major upsets are what the FA Cup is all about, but I don’t see City slipping up here. A relatively easy walkthrough to the next round, and another step toward winning this competition in consecutive seasons.

Luton 0-3 City

Craig

I don’t think Rob Edwards will take this tie remotely seriously and nor should he. I expect two weakened teams, one far better than the other, and a comfortable win for Pep’s boys.

Luton 0-4 City

Dillon

I’m nervous about this one. Luton are a solid side, and with some pretty important games coming up over the next few weeks I think there’s a chance the squad could be rotated somewhat. The fact that it won’t be at the Etihad might actually gives us a bit of an advantage, because the fans will want to see them be a little more aggressive. City have struggled to finish chances the past few games but hopefully, they can get on track before the Derby.

Luton 0-1 City

Pete

City will go into this match with half an eye on the derby at the weekend. However, Luton may go into it with Premier League survival the priority. A cup run is always good, but staying up is better and they’ve got some work to do following Everton’s recent points appeal. I think City will have too much for the home side and I’m predicting a good win for the boys in blue.

Luton 0-3 City

What Happened Against Bournemouth?

What happened indeed!!! Pete finally got a prediction spot-on. It’s only taken 36 attempts but he got there in the end. Saul gets an extra two points for predicting the correct goal difference and extends his lead at the top of the table. And here is said table: