Oscar Bobb Contract Extension a No-brainer for Manchester City

Manchester City forward Oscar Bobb has put pen to paper on a new deal that will see him extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2029.

It won't be surprising if there are regrets in the City hierarchy following the sale of fellow academy graduate Cole Palmer who has been a hit at Chelsea. After letting the England international who was expected to form a key part of the City team in the future, the importance of keeping exceptional academy graduates who can follow in Phil Foden's footsteps has now become apparent.

Bobb was on the fringes of the senior team while Palmer was still around. But the Norwegian immediately took a step forward to fill the void left by his former academy team mate. The 20-year-old winger has since featured in 16 matches this season scoring twice. One of those was a last-minute winning goal in the 3-2 win at Newcastle last month.

"I am very proud and honoured to have signed my new contract with City," Bobb said, after penning the new deal.

"It is an incredible environment and the best possible place to be for a young player. I have already learnt so much from (manager) Pep (Guardiola), his coaching staff and my team-mates. To know I am going to be here at the club until 2029 means everything to me.”

This extension makes sense for the club as it will keep a player with so much promise for the future. So far, his development under Pep Guardiola has been good and the manager has also shown he trusts the player.

After what is now clearly a mistake in letting Palmer leave to strengthen another rival, Oscar Bobb will have the opportunity to grow with the team and hopefully become one of the key men for City in the near future.

With European rivals like Real Madrid stocking up on the best young players in the game primarily from Brazil, France and Spain, City need to hold on to their prized jewels and not give them away for cheap.

City's rise to prominence in the last decade has been on the back of exceptional players; some of whose statues adorn the club's grounds. Other clubs are becoming more and more reluctant to let their star players leave for reasonable prices.

Considering Financial Fair Play rules and similar factors, building from within needs to become an important part of the club's team building strategy. It's good to see the young players excited to commit their future to the club and call the Etihad Stadium home for the long term.