Fit Kevin De Bruyne Crucial for Manchester City in Title Race

Manchester City have been sweating over Kevin De Bruyne’s fitness in the last couple of weeks. The midfielder is still not back to full fitness following his four-month lay-off.

Despite starting four of the previous five matches before the Brentford game since his return from injury, Pep Guardiola had to carefully manage him to prevent a relapse.

Alarms went off when the 32-year-old was an unused substitute against Brentford despite City’s struggles to kill off the game. He did not participate in the warm up with other players before the game and did not take part in any warm-ups during the 90 minutes remaining on the bench throughout.

With questions being asked, Guardiola confirmed that he could not take any risks with the player as he had picked up a hamstring problem.

“We did not use Kevin today because he has niggles in his hamstring position,” Guardiola said. “He’s okay. It’s more caution and prevention than anything. He didn’t feel comfortable and the doctors said there was a little bit of risk. After five months off, we did not take any risk with that.”

Although the midfielder did return as a substitute against Bournemouth in the next game, his impact was minimal.

The big problem is the fact that City are entering a period in the season in which the team is facing some really important matches. The month of March in particular will be very significant; results against Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal will most likely define City’s season as far as the Premier League title race is concerned.

The team has been struggling to break down opposition defenses in recent games and there’s no better player than De Bruyne to solve that problem. The Belgian has already made a significant impact since his return.

A goal and four assists in his last six games speak to his importance to the team. Keeping him fit for the reminder of the season could be Guardiola’s biggest challenge as that could make the difference between winning or losing the Premier League title.