Liverpool Set to Give Manchester City a Run for their Money

Jürgen Klopp demonstrated how dogged and determined Liverpool are this season to break records when an almost unrecognizable XI that finished the match against Chelsea pipped the London side to the League Cup on Sunday. Beating Mauricio Pochettino’s side 1-0 to win the first trophy of the season lays down the gauntlet for the other teams and makes a huge statement as to the club’s ambition this term.

When Jürgen Klopp announced his decision to leave Liverpool after a successful nine-year spell, many wondered what the future holds for the Anfield side. With many viable managerial options to choose from to start the next chapter, finishing this chapter as strong as possible seems to be the main item on the agenda.

For a team that has been the main challenger to Manchester City in the last decade, it won’t be surprising if they end up being City’s kryptonite this term. The Reds currently sit atop the Premier League table a point ahead of City with 12 games left to play.

That puts them in a very good position. Any slip-ups from Man City heading into the final run-in gives them a huge advantage in the title race. What puts City in a particularly disadvantaged position is the upcoming run of fixtures.

Beginning with the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium on March 3, the Blues then face a tough run of fixtures that could spell the end of the title race if not navigated successfully.

Points dropped in away trips to Liverpool and Brighton mid-March could prove costly before facing rampant Arsenal at the end of the month. Following that is an away trip to Aston Villa who are chasing European football next season.

Recall that City have won just one game against the current top seven teams in the league table all season. That was the reverse fixture against underperforming Manchester United.

Against all of Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Aston Villa, City failed to pick up maximum points. In fact, the Blues lost against Arsenal and Villa.

Although Liverpool have been struggling with injuries of late, with the likes of Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, goalkeeper Alisson Becker and even starman Mohamed Salah spending time on the sidelines, Klopp has been able to get the best of his available players at each point in time to get the job done.

Some of them like Salah, Nunez and a few others would likely be fit in time to feature in the March fixtures. That would provide the necessary boost to power the team towards the title.

So far, City have not shown the killer instinct that has made the team so successful in the last few years. And that’s a worrying sign.

The last three games have been particularly telling. The team has unable to score more than a goal per game in each of the three outings. Against struggling Chelsea and Brentford it was a struggle. Even Bournemouth that have usually failed to shine when the Blues turned up proved very difficult to beat.

It seems at this point that City are facing an uphill task to retain the Premier League title. But who dares to doubt a team that has achieved so much in the last decade and even defy the odds on several occasions?

And for a once in a lifetime opportunity to make history as the first club to win a fourth straight Premier League title? Bring it on!