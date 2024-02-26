Manchester City v Luton Town: FA Cup Preview, Team News and Prediction

The FA Cup is here!

This time City face a tricky opponent in Luton as the hunt for the cup is on.

Venue: Kenilworth Road, Luton, England

Time and Date: Tuesday 27 February 2024, Kickoff at 20:00 GMT, 3.00 pm (EST)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistant referees: Marc Perry and Shaun Hudson

Fourth official: Simon Hooper

VAR: Thomas Bramall

TV Info: ITV (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET(Canada)

LiveStream: ***ESPN+ SIGN UP HERE FOR 7 DAY FREE TRIAL (USA)

Preview

A cup match here as we could see some rotation and even some academy newbies.

This matchup could come down to their five man backline vs the City forwards, probably Julian Alvarez, that will decide the match,

It should be a great match as both look to win and advance on to the next round.

Team News

For Man City, Gvardiol and Grealish are questionable.

Luton will have Doughty, Hashioka, Adebayo, Onyedinma, Andersen, Nakamba and Lockyer as questionable or out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Luton Town