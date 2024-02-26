Pep Talk: “It’s a good test to see how our rhythm, our mental consistency is...”

Manchester City head to the FA Cup as we enter the thick of the season with just about two months left. Pep spoke about a ton in today’s presser.

“I don’t have any doubts we’re going to try,” he said at his prematch news conference. “After the game February is over, just two months or three months to the end of the season, we arrive here still being there.

“Tomorrow is a final like every game in the Premier League and of course in the Champions League, so the decisive period of the season is here in front of us. Not far away in front if us and we’re going for it.

“Of course, when you play in the last-16 and semi-finals and you know how difficult it is.

“It’s a good test to see how our rhythm, our mental consistency is, to what we have for the next month and everybody knows what we are going to play for.”

“They have the courage to play, face the challenge without any fear, and after it’s not just that,” he said.

“They play direct into channels they have ability to build up the patterns are so clear.

“They play really, really good with the football. Quite similar to Bournemouth for the way they play but it’s Premier League and the FA Cup and I would not expect different from my experience these years I have been in England.”

“After the game February is over, and there are just three months until the end of the season and we arrive here still being there,” the City boss declared.

“Tomorrow is a final like the Premier League is in every game and, of course in the Champions League too, so the decisive period of the season is here in front of us.

“It’s not far away in front of us and we’re going for it.