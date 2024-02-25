Manchester City Pop & Win Away vs Cherries: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City are doing well to keep pace and put pressure on the top. The win vs the Cherries proves all that matters is winning as Pep knows the club is doing what it can to remain in all title competitions left.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“The expectations are so high,” he said.

“What they have done for many years with a lot of games and many things. And always you believe they will fall down and won’t continue to do it, they surprise me.

“I tell them ‘it’s not normal’. For many many years we are three days. Bournemouth had seven days to prepare one game. Seven days dreaming every second the one week to beat the best team in the world.”

“Forget about the goals - of course they are important - but do you know how he played?

“How he controlled and accelerated. He has become already a top class football player.

“From a little boy, now he has become already Phil, a world class, top player.

“He’s so good. He can play everywhere, especially in the central position and play really, really good.”

“What they have done for many years with a lot of games and many things.

“And always you believe they will fall down and won’t continue to do it - they surprise me.

“Because I tell them ‘it’s not normal’. For many years we are three days every game.

“And we have three days to prepare that. The people say we play the same conditions.

“We are not playing the same conditions. In the Premier League we are playing the same conditions. It’s a lot of competitions, I love it, I like it.

“Still they are there, I don’t know how much longer we arrive in the competitions, but we are there.

“Knowing where we come from, it’s unbelievable.”