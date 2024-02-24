Bournemouth v Manchester City: Gut Feelings

Manchester City head to the South Coast to face Bournemouth in another 5.30pm kick-off time at another difficult place to get to on a Saturday evening, not that the FA or Premier League care about the fans. The blues have struggled in recent games, scraping a draw against Chelsea before edging past Brentford in midweek and they face a Cherries side that looked every inch a Premier League club before Christmas, but have since faded.

After being thrashed 6-1 at the Etihad in November, Bournemouth went on an incredible run, winning six of their following eight matches, including a 2-0 win at home to Newcastle and dispatching United 3-0 at Old Trafford. However, they have failed to win in their last six matches and are yet to pick up three points in 2024.

City have never lost to Bournemouth and have their last 13 matches against the Cherries. What will happen today? Here’s what our team think.

Saul

Tricky away match. Need a win as to keep pace with the top. Give me a nice 2-1 away win.

Bournemouth 1-2 City

Dillon

While Bournemouth had been on a bit of a tear recently, I don’t expect that to translate against a top side. historically we’ve rarely struggled against them and despite the squads shortcomings right now I’m not expecting it to be too difficult. Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth.

Bournemouth 1-3 City

Craig

Bournemouth are a very good side under Iraola, especially at home, but City are in full charge towards May. A hard-fought win should be on the cards.

Bournemouth 0-2 City

Thomas

The Champions will be looking to keep pressure on Prem leaders Liverpool with a win against the Cherries. Bournemouth have settled in as a mid-table club and certainly can be dangerous in spots. I like City to assert themselves early in this one. Another clean sheet would be nice as well, and Haaland keeps it going with a brace.

Bournemouth 0-4 City

Pete

Although historically, we don’t often encounter many problems at Bournemouth but I have a feeling it’ll be different on Saturday. The Cherries are likely to up their game and have a very defensive set-up to frustrate the blues. Can they keep it going for 90 minutes? Possibly. I’m going for a narrow win for City

Bournemouth 0-1 City

What happened against Brentford?

We all went for a win against The Bees but none of us predicted a win by such a narrow margin. As such, all our guys picked up a solitary point. Hopefully, someone will get a perfect score against Bournemouth.