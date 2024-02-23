Pep Talk: “It is always a difficult game because of the way they play,”

Manchester City have a tricky match ahead as they visit Bournemouth. The manager Pep Guardiola have his pre match presser and had a lot of stuff to say.

Let’s dive in:

On Cherries

“It is always a difficult game because of the way they play,” said Pep.

“It will be completely different to when we played at the Etihad.

“When we played Bournemouth [on that occasion], in the second half they changed completely, the players understood what he wanted and played really well.

“They are completely alive, aggressive, and well organised. They are a good team.”

“It will be a really tough game tomorrow and we will focus on that and then the next ones.

“When you have a schedule like this one and many years of playing every three days in different competitions, the best way is thinking only about the next game – Bournemouth - and the rest will come.

“What will happen, will happen.”