Pep Talk: “It is always a difficult game because of the way they play,”

Manchester City have a tricky match ahead as they visit Bournemouth. The manager Pep Guardiola have his pre match presser and had a lot of stuff to say.
Let’s dive in:
On Cherries
“It is always a difficult game because of the way they play,” said Pep.
“It will be completely different to when we played at the Etihad.
“When we played Bournemouth [on that occasion], in the second half they changed completely, the players understood what he wanted and played really well.
“They are completely alive, aggressive, and well organised. They are a good team.”
“It will be a really tough game tomorrow and we will focus on that and then the next ones.
“When you have a schedule like this one and many years of playing every three days in different competitions, the best way is thinking only about the next game – Bournemouth - and the rest will come.
“What will happen, will happen.”
On KDB
“He’s good - not injured,”
“I don’t know if he is 100% but we took a good decision to not take a risk, apart from the result, if the result was not good, people would ask why he didn’t play. He didn’t feel comfortable.
“We have training at 16:00 (UK). The day after the game he didn’t train and yesterday everyone was off, but he trained by himself.
“Today we will assess. I am sure he will travel.”
On being at the top
“What I want is Man City, my team, to be there. The rest I don’t care,” he said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.
“We want to be there. With Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and Jose Mourinho they were second. They have been there, maybe not as close as Liverpool.
“Always I expect since day one that United will be there. It didn’t happen. The reason why I don’t know but it’s their business not ours. We want to be there for ourselves.”
Let’s hope for the win and keeping pace at the top.
