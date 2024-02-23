 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pep Talk: “It is always a difficult game because of the way they play,”

A good presser.

By Saul Garcia
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Manchester City v Brentford FC - Premier League Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Manchester City have a tricky match ahead as they visit Bournemouth. The manager Pep Guardiola have his pre match presser and had a lot of stuff to say.

Let’s dive in:

On Cherries

“It is always a difficult game because of the way they play,” said Pep.

“It will be completely different to when we played at the Etihad.

“When we played Bournemouth [on that occasion], in the second half they changed completely, the players understood what he wanted and played really well.

“They are completely alive, aggressive, and well organised. They are a good team.”

“It will be a really tough game tomorrow and we will focus on that and then the next ones.

“When you have a schedule like this one and many years of playing every three days in different competitions, the best way is thinking only about the next game – Bournemouth - and the rest will come.

“What will happen, will happen.”

On KDB

“He’s good - not injured,”

“I don’t know if he is 100% but we took a good decision to not take a risk, apart from the result, if the result was not good, people would ask why he didn’t play. He didn’t feel comfortable.

“We have training at 16:00 (UK). The day after the game he didn’t train and yesterday everyone was off, but he trained by himself.

“Today we will assess. I am sure he will travel.”

On being at the top

“What I want is Man City, my team, to be there. The rest I don’t care,” he said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.

“We want to be there. With Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and Jose Mourinho they were second. They have been there, maybe not as close as Liverpool.

“Always I expect since day one that United will be there. It didn’t happen. The reason why I don’t know but it’s their business not ours. We want to be there for ourselves.”

Let’s hope for the win and keeping pace at the top.

More From Bitter and Blue

Manchester City News 24/7

Loading comments...