Cityzen Forever: Joe Hart Announces Retirement from Football

Manchester City legend Joe Hart has announced he is retiring from football at the end of the season. The former England international was on the books of City for 12 years. He was part of the City team that rose into prominence following the club's takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group.

He was the first choice goalkeeper for City winning two Premier League titles with the club and several other trophies. During his time at the club, he won four Premier League Golden Glove awards between 2011 and 2015.

However, after Pep Guardiola took over at City in 2016, he was considered surplus to requirements by the Catalan manager. Loan deals to Italian Serie A side Torino and West Ham United followed before he finally left the Etihad Stadium for Burnley in 2018. He later signed for Tottenham before moving to Celtic where he has been since 2021.

Following Hart's decision to hang up his gloves, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers poured encomiums on the player through the Celtic's official website: “Joe has enjoyed a phenomenal career and I know will be a huge miss to the game when he finally retires from playing football in the summer.

“For all he has done in football, Joe deserves huge praise and congratulations, he has been such a brilliant asset to Celtic of course and the wider game at the highest levels, domestically and internationally.

“But more than that, he is a tremendous man, just brilliant to work with, someone who I know has been a great team-mate to so many throughout his career and a player who never gives anything but his absolute best. Each and every day his work ethic is an example to all in football.

“I totally understand and respect Joe’s reasons for making this announcement and for being clear to the club and our fans on his future. I also know he will continue to work right through this season with the same intensity, commitment and drive which he has always been known for.”

At international level, he was also once England's number 1 goalkeeper and was capped 75 times by the Three Lions. He featured in three major tournaments for his country.

At 36, Hart can bow out of his professional career with his head held high. With several winners' medals to his name at club level, his career has been a success.

We all at Bitterandblue wish Joe Hart the best for the future.

Thanks for the memories, goalie!