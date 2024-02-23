Are Sky-high Expectations taking a Toll on Manchester City?

Recently, talk of Manchester City's late charge towards the Premier League title has been commonplace in the media. That is understandable given the team's unstoppable run to lift the trophy in the latter parts of the last few seasons. After initially struggling to stay within touch at the top of the table, the team usually seizes any given opportunity to make a turbocharged dash to the finish line.

So title rivals have learned to be wary of City towards the business end of the campaign. And so when the Blues began putting together a series of wins at the beginning of the new year, that was seen as a sign the team was about to go on a long unbeaten run that will culminate in lifting the title come season's end.

However, recent disappointing draws are threatening to derail Pep Guardiola's quest to break records once more by becoming the first English team to win four consecutive Premier League titles.

The team is now being criticized for failing to perform at its best. The four points dropped in recent games against a Chelsea team that has been struggling all season have been used as a case in point. Manchester United legend Gary Neville was one of such critics, claiming the Blues were boring against Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Guardiola has responded to such accusations, insisting that Man City should not be expected to roll over every opponent because of what they have achieved in recent times. That's because what they have done is very difficult to replicate over and over again.

However, the City boss cannot deny the fact that City have just not been at their best in some recent games. Although the team is playing good football, finishing off games and keeping the back door shut has been very difficult to do. The team is conceding in most games and against teams like Tottenham and Chelsea even shipped seven goals in two games.

That is not title winning form, especially with title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal winning convincingly over the weekend. City were expected to respond in similar fashion. Instead, the team struggled to secure a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

Although Erling Haaland has scored three goals in his last four league games, the forward has had some bizarre misses that left even the opponents stunned. That's surprising for a striker who usually needs just half a chance to score.

His lack of accuracy could be down to form, as he recently returned back from injury. Yet some may say the pressure on the team is reflected in the front man.

Whatever the case, one thing remains clear. City need to get their act together as soon as possible to achieve the goals set at the beginning of the campaign.