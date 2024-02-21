Manchester City Beat Brentford: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City have won a huge one and keep pace at the top. With the win City are just a point behind the top and it was thanks to an Erling Haaland classic goal.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“No, definitely. If I had to choose one [striker for that moment] I prefer to choose this one,”

“When I was young, I was told about top strikers, don’t criticise them because he will shut your mouth, that’s for sure.

“Sooner or later always they are there.

“He was out for two months [injured].

“He had an incredibly tough week last week, he lost his grandmother and it’s not easy for a human being.

“But he scored when he’s not in his best shape at the moment. He’s so tall, out for two months.

“We spoke about the moment but he didn’t say anything about the passing of his grandmother.

“We talked a little about how he feels and of course [it was tough] for his father. In these types of games, especially against Brentford you need Erling.

“In these type of games like Brentford it’s really difficult for us because you can break in transition like Liverpool did in the last game, but against us there is no spaces.

“Last season we lost six points against them, fortunately [this season] we can win them both.”

“We defended really well,” said the boss.

“We spoke about situations with free kicks and corners, and if we defend well, we have to celebrate like a goal because they are such an incredible threat in every department.

“I never see a team play and create so many dangerous situations like Brentford in my life. I never saw a team like them.

“Every corner and free-kick is a nightmare. The guys - the back four and Erling, Rodri, the smarts of Bernardo help us a lot to defend these type of situations.”