Manchester City v Brentford: Gut Feelings

Two points dropped or one point salvaged? Against Chelsea, Manchester City were below their best however, they still rescued a point against the West London side. That result means they can’t now go top with victory over Brentford this evening, City’s game in hand on the rest, but a win against the Bees will still keep them in contention for the title.

It’s not an easy game, but all our team are predicting a win for the mighty blues. Here’s what we think will happen in Tuesday’s match:

Saul

Should be a get right match. 3-0 win.

City 3-0 Brentford

Craig

After that slip-up against Chelsea, I don’t see it happening twice in a row. Routine home win to keep pace with Liverpool.

City 2-0 Brentford

Thomas

Another one against the Bees. This time at home. City kept their unbeaten string at the Etihad alive, salvaging a draw with Chelsea at the weekend. It’s a bounce-back for the Boys in Blue.

City 4-1 Brentford

Pete

I can’t see City dropping points at home for a second successive game. If anything, I think the boys may use this match to do what they should have done at the weekend. Brentford are a decent team, but I think City will be fired up for this one.

City 5-0 Brentford

How Did We Do Against Chelsea?

Craig predicted the blues would drop points at home to Chelsea and he was right. Our lad went for 2-2 while the rest of us went for a win, so he’s the only one to pick up some points from the weekend.

The rest of us will hang our heads in shame after a dismal round and think about what we have done. Here’s the table: