Manchester City vs Brentford: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a tough test away vs Brentford.

The Premier League is rolling and we continue the quest for the quad of PL’s.

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London, England

Time and Date: Monday 5 February 2024, Kickoff at 20:00 GMT, 3.00 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Jarred Gillett.

Assistants: Neil Davies, Darren Cann.

Fourth official: Stuart Attwell.

VAR: Paul Tierney.

Assistant VAR: Con Hatzidakis.

TV Info: SKY Sports(UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview + Form

A tricky matchup, but one has to back City continue the winning ways and being at a better spot than they were and on an upward trend.

For Brentford, a real tricky spot as they need points but they are at home.

The key battle will be the forwards chosen vs a their defense. An interesting matchup is in tow.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

City’s side have everyone healthy for the second time all season.

The Bees have Hickey, Mbeumo, Schade, Henry, Kim and Wisse all doubtful, out or suspended.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Brentford