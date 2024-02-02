Pep Talk: “We know the difficulty for the way they play,”

Pep Guardiola was in a good mood as the club prepares for Brentford. The movement to this match comes on the heels of eight straight wins and now with a healthy squad, we will see what will be cooked.

On to the presser-

Pep on Brentford

“We know in the past how difficult they have been,” “Even when we won, always it was tight and we lost twice last season. “We know the difficulty for the way they play, the standards they have, they are clear and they believe it, they apply it really well. “It’s another game to face and another challenge for us. “It’s unbelievable. The consistency. The club relied on him [Thomas Frank] for many years. “Everyone comes and knows exactly what they have to do. That helps a lot. “They have done really well, they have incredible strikers up front. “Big, big compliment to them. I have a lot of admiration for him.”

Pep on Haaland

“I don’t know if you saw the Burnley game, but he played 30 minutes and in every transition and every pass, all the players looked for him, so they know how important he is,” said the City boss. “We try to keep all of the strikers happy, especially him. “It depends how we play. If we are comfortable he will get a lot of balls, and after that he will do the rest.”

A great match is in store and City should be up for it.