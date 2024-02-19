Manchester City vs Brentford: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a tough test at home vs Brentford.

The Premier League is rolling and we continue the quest for the quad of PL’s.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Tuesday 20 February 2024, Kickoff at 19:30 GMT 2.30 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Darren England.

Assistants: Ian Hussin, Dan Robathan.

Fourth official: Tony Harrington.

VAR: Michael Salisbury.

Assistant VAR: Richard West.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

A tricky matchup, but one has to back City continue the winning ways and being at a better spot than they were and on an upward trend.

For Brentford, a real tricky spot as they need points and could surprise.

The key battle will be the forwards chosen vs a their defense. An interesting matchup is in tow. Can Haaland get more goals?

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

City’s side have injury hits as Jack Grealish, Josko Gvardiol are unlikely.

The Bees have Hickey, Mbeumo, Dasilva, Schade and Henry all doubtful, out or suspended.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Brentford