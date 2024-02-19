Pep Talk: “I know the standards we have created...”

Pep Guardiola knows the standards are very high at City. Ahead of the Brentford clash, Pep spoke about that, the tile race, injury updates and much more.

On to the reaction-

“We played to win the game,” he said.

“Always we can accept we don’t be in top level for 90 minutes but since the moment they scored and in the last 10 minutes of the first half and second half we were in our best level.

“I know the standards we have created because of what we have done in the past. I understand.

“What I am seeing I am more than satisfied.

“I give credit to Chelsea but in general we were more than decent.

“I know our standards. You demand the standards of the past. For 11 months of the season, it’s not easy but we are there.

“We drew a game against Chelsea and now we have to do it. We won 11 in a row and people said we weren’t going to lose again.”

“We were not satisfied [after Chelsea] but it’s part of the game. We don’t play alone, give credit to Chelsea for how they play in the first half.

“We had a lot of chances, more in the second than the first.

“We have to improve, improve, improve and focus on the title race.”

“They (Grealish and Gvardiol) are not ready for tomorrow. Everyone else is OK,”

(On Brentford) “He [Toney] is so dangerous. [With] long balls he is the master, how he uses his body,” Guardiola pointed out.

“You can link with him, he is one of the best I have seen.

“The goal we conceded [at Brentford] we defended not properly but he did it really well.

“We won 11 games [in a row before Chelsea]. Next game we have the same pressure,” Pep added.

“Since we lost to Aston Villa, we have won our games and been better but I can’t guarantee anything - but we are still there.

“The pressure is the same. No difference.”