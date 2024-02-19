Kalvin Phillips “frustrated and gutted” at West Ham United

When Kalvin Phillips left Manchester City for West Ham during the January transfer window, it was in an attempt to resuscitate his fading career. David Moyes felt he acquired a player on loan that will help fix his teams current problems in the Premier League. Unfortunately, if anything, Philips' presence has rather compounded those problems.

The 28-year-old who was signed from Leeds United by Manchester City in 2022 has failed to make an impact at the Etihad Stadium. He has waited endlessly for a chance to break into the starting lineup and show what he is capable of. But that has not materialized, leaving the midfielder only feeding on scraps.

With four late substitute appearances in the Premier League this term, totalling just 89 minutes of league football played all season, something had to give. He finally accepted the fact that he was hardly going to feature regularly for Pep Guardiola.

For some reason the Catalan manager just didn't trust him. That was clear enough last season but when he chose to play new signings Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes in midfield this term while Phillips looked on from the bench, the message finally sank in.

Particularly as Euro 2024 in Germany draws nearer, with a place on the plane to the tournament at stake, a solution became necessary. A loan move to West Ham was a safe option for the player to revitalize his now dying career.

If he thought he could hit the ground running and work his way back into contention, his first four games for the London side have been a nightmare. After battling to a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at home in his first match with the club, the team has lost the last three games he has featured.

Against Arsenal, he picked up a yellow card as the team fell to a crushing 6-0 defeat. But the worst was yet to come. In his last game against Nottingham Forest, two quick yellow cards led to a red as the team fell to a third successive defeat, losing 2-0.

Having been sent off, he will now miss the next game. But his start has been far from satisfactory. It's something the player himself has acknowledged, stating that he is frustrated and gutted by the turn of events.

"They say bad luck comes in threes, so let's hope I've had my three pieces of it and I can kick on now," he said in an interview.

"I wanted this to be a fresh start, to really get my head down and go for it. It's not gone as I would have hoped. Everyone can see that.

"But I know football. I'm experienced enough to know that if I get my head down and grit my teeth and do the basics right that things will turn. It's easy to say, but now I've got to do it."

"You can train all you like but you are never going to really get match fit and match sharp unless you play games, do you? So, that's the reason I'm frustrated and gutted."

Needless to say, he is now in a precarious position and will need to work extra hard for a turnaround in the situation.