Bernardo Silva: “We’re not satisfied,”

Bernardo Silva knows it was a missed opportunity. He spoke about what transpired.

“We’re not satisfied,” he said. “We’re disappointed. At home, we want the three points, always.

“The rhythm was not right and the patience with the ball. We needed to put more pressure on Chelsea - that’s what the first half lacked - it wasn’t good enough for our standards.”

“We needed to play our game which is not a game of transitions, it’s a game of controlling the rhythms of the game,” he added.

“We know that if you play in a game of transitions - any team with quality - it’s 50/50 and we don’t want that. We let it happen.

“Credit to Chelsea. We needed more intensity in the high pressing and the duels.

“If you’re not at your highest level against teams like Chelsea, it’s not good enough. They caused us big problems in the transitions - we didn’t control it.”

“We keep going and keep fighting but it’s a setback.”