Manchester City Draw Chelsea: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City kept level at home as they can’t expose Chelsea and end the match level. A draw and goal by Raheem Sterling made it a subpar night.

As we move on to the reaction.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Well, we don’t perform our level in the first half,” Guardiola reflected.

“When you play against teams who have composure and prestige like Chelsea you have to perform at our best for 94, 95 minutes.

“We started to play after conceding a goal. We were not at our best and it can happen in transition.

“When you aren’t at your best you concede transitions. It happens. But after, we react like we are. And we created a lot, a lot, a lot.

“They have one or two transitions for their quality and ability to keep the ball with incredibly good runners up front.

“The result is that. We have to perform better in the first half. We have to go there.

“As a team [and] as a group, the first half was not like we are.”

“All the time, always. From day one I said that. I expect we have to improve the first half. We have to improve.

“Second half was unbelievable. How we played and going to make transitions because it happened but in general it was really good.”

“Next time he’s going to score,” said Guardiola in his post-match press conference.

“I was a football player and I played 11 years and scored 11 goals.

“One goal a season. These are my stats.

“So I’m not a proper man to give advice about the striker and what they have to do.

“We create the chances, he had the chances and in the next game he is going to score.

“Absolutely [I believe that]. It’s football, he’s a human being.”