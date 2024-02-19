Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Share Spoils, Draw Chelsea

Manchester City 1, Rodri 83’

Chelsea 1, Raheem Sterling 42’

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City are drawn as they can’t hit Chelsea for more than a goal. The team picked was a bit stiff to start and yet once they found their footing they played better, but not enough for the win.

We also saw the lack of return to form for Julian Alvarez.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early, even if the goals were not. It was a bit disjointed at points, but chances were created and it led to a draw this time out.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a decent match and are still in good position for the title.

City had so many players who played decent enough and this seems to be a case of a missed opportunity.

Two players of note who did play well and were lively were Erling Haaland and Nathan Ake who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City settle for a draw.

A subpar result as points were dropped.

