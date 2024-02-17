Manchester City v Chelsea: Gut Feelings

The Manchester City matches are coming around thick and fast now as we reach the business end of the season. City, of course, are still in the hunt for another treble, but to do so, they need to finish the job against Copenhagen, navigate past Luton Town in the FA Cup and keep pace with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Their next match sees them blues welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium and with the Mersey Reds facing Brentford earlier in the day, the blues will no doubt need the points to either stay on their coat tails or maybe, if we’re lucky, overtake them at the top of the Premier League.

As always, our team are here to predict how Saturday’s match will go.

Saul

Sneaky tough match. Haaland is itching for this one so give me a convincing win. 4-2.

City 4-2 Chelsea

Craig

Chelsea are a shambles and all signs point to City battering them, but something tells me they will inexplicably and annoyingly rise to the occasion, making it a difficult night.

City 2-2 Chelsea

Thomas

The London Blues have been in better form of late, but the Champions are hitting top gear. I’ll take City at home.

City 4-2 Chelsea

Pete

If City can contain Palmer and Gallagher, I can’t see anything other than a convincing City win. However, the whole team look up for the battle and with Foden looking good, Haaland scoring again and KDB doing KDB things, this should only end one way.

City 3-0 Chelsea

What Happened Last Time

Well well well. Good old Thomas got the score bang on with a 3-1 prediction, while Saul and Craig will have been cursing Foden’s last-minute goal. Pete will be happy too, as he correctly predicted (fortuitously) the number of goals. Not a bad round there. Here’s the table.