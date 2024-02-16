Manchester City Women Throw Title Race Open With Win at Chelsea

Bunny Shaw hit the only goal of the game and Khiara Keating produced a stunning double save as Manchester City Women ended Chelsea’s winning run at Kingsmeadow. The Jamaican international struck after 14 minutes after good work by Jess Park to give City the points, but it was young keeper Keating who will again take the plaudits.

The blues hadn’t won at Chelsea since 2016 while the home side had won every match since a goalless draw against City in February 2022. Since then, the blues have struggled at Kingsmeadow, with continual defeats at the hands of Chelsea.

However, Friday’s result against the champions has firmly put City in the frame for the WSL and Champions League qualification, drawing level on points with Chelsea and moving joint top of the WSL.

It wasn’t all plain sailing though. The blues were much the better side in the first half, but Chelsea came out fighting in the second 45, not wanting to give up their incredible winning streak that looked under threat thanks to Bunny’s goal.

The striker was released by Park, before taking a couple of touches and flicking the ball with the outside of her right foot beyond the reach of Hannah Hampton in the Chelsea goal. Shaw will take the praise for the finish, but it was the build up that made the goal.

Park dispossessed Erin Cuthbert and charged forward before releasing Shaw with a perfectly weighted pass. Although Shaw still had much to do, the Jamaican star remained cool enough to produce a casual finish.

Hampton denied Shaw a second shortly after, turning her shot around the post, while at the other end, Fran Kirby threatened but didn’t really produce.

Chelsea had their moments in the second half to level the scores, but the home side just couldn’t find the finishing touch. City defender Alex Greenwood was again outstanding in the centre of defence, leading by example and protecting her keeper.

And when Chelsea did manage to breach the City defence, they found the youngster Keating once again in outstanding form. Keating kept the blues in the match last weekend against Arsenal and once again produced a magnificent display with a stunning double save to first deny Jelena Čanković’s volley, before pouncing at the feet of Sjoeke Nüsken, getting a vital hand to the ball to prevent the equaliser.

Chelsea continued to press but the blues hung on for what could be a priceless victory in their pursuit of a second WSL title.

Final Score: Chelsea Women 0-1 Manchester City Women