Pep Talk: “We just need to win our games,”

Manchester City are full steam ahead as they host Chelsea this weekend. With that Pep Guardiola’s presser touched a lot of topics so le’s dive straight in:

“We just need to win our games,” he said.

“When we arrive with eight or nine games left we will see how many teams will be involved.

“All the teams might be there but we cannot see.

“If we are there we just need to win our games. It doesn’t matter if there are two, three or four, we just need to do our job. The rest doesn’t count”

“The teams in European competitions have more games than the other ones but we would prefer to be there rather than not play European competitions. We do not complain at all,”

“When he can play regularly like has happened, then yes, I did not doubt his quality,” said the boss.

“The stats and the way he is playing, he is already an exceptional player.

“He got the minutes he wanted, and it was just a question of time - he has shown his quality.”

And asked if was happy for the 21-year-old, Pep replied: “Of course. He is a lovely lad and helped us to achieve what we achieved.”

“Chelsea, exceptional in all departments”.

“One of the tough games you have until the end of the season”.

“They have everything: intense, quality, able to not lose the ball. Difficult to find a Chelsea player who loses the ball”.