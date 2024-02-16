Manchester City v Chelsea: Head to Head

Manchester City welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as they continue their pursuit of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. Three points will keep the blues in contention, with the leaders travelling to Brentford in the lunchtime kick-off.

The match at the Etihad will be the 78th time these two have met in the league, with City winning 37 to Chelsea’s 24. In addition, the two have met five times in the FA Cup, four of which have been won by City, and twice in the League Cup, with the blues the victors on both occasions. They have also met once in the European Cup Winners Cup and once in the now defunct Simod Cup, which were both won by the visitors.

In all competitions, City have scored 126 goals and kept 32 clean sheets. This includes a run of seven matches between December 1934 and April 1949, where the visitors failed to score in any of those matches. Chelsea have also failed to score in four visits to the Etihad Stadium and in their last ten visits, they have only scored six times.

City have hit at least four goals past Chelsea on nine occasions, with five of those progressing to five, and two of those hitting six. City put five past Chelsea on three successive occasions between December 1956 and November 1958. The blues won 5-4, 5-2 and 5-1, while in November 1977, City beat the London Blues 6-2 at Maine Road. And, of course, City thumped Chelsea 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium in February 2019, which remains their biggest victory.

Chelsea have scored 91 goals on City soil, keeping 20 clean sheets. They have hit four goals at City on three occasions, two of which have ended in victory. Both of these were 4-1, the last being October 1966. They have hit three goals on just six occasions.

City’s longest unbeaten run against Chelsea is 20 matches between April 1934 and November 1961. The blues won 12 and drew 8 of those matches, scoring 43 goals to Chelsea’s 20.

The visitors longest unbeaten run against the blues is 7 matches between January 1979 and March 1990. During that time, Chelsea won six and drew one at Maine Road, scoring 14 to City’s 6.

There have only ever been five goalless draws between these two on City soil. However, one of those matches, a 0-0 in September 1936 was followed by a 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge. However, the next match at Maine Road after that draw ended in a City victory (1-0). Take from that what you will!

City’s record against Chelsea in the month of February is not bad, but could have been better. The two have met seven times in February, with City running out winners on four occasions to Chelsea’s three. There have also been two draws in previous meetings this month.

The stats point to a City win, but what will happen on the pitch? Let us know your thoughts.