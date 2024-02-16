Manchester City v Chelsea - The Opposition

Manchester City’s men’s team complete the blues double header against Chelsea this weekend as the West London side arrive at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening. The blues look ominous, making light work of Copenhagen in midweek.

Chelsea are not having the best of seasons so far, sitting 10th in the league, 20 points off the leaders and 13 away from a Champions League spot, despite the huge recruitment campaign undertaken in the last 13 months.

Form

The London side are enduring a challenging campaign. The have won just five and lost six of their 12 away matches so far this season, scoring 21 and conceding 22. In addition to a 4-1 hammering at Liverpool, Chelsea have lost at Wolves, Everton, United, Newcastle, West Ham. However, a 3-1 win at Palace in their last away match on Monday has helped to alleviate some of the pressure that is piling on the manager.

Overall this season, Chelsea have both won and lost 10 matches home and away, scoring 41 goals and conceding 40. The are the third lowest scorers in the Premier League’s top ten, behind United (33) and West Ham (36). The Londoners have kept just two clean sheets on the road in the league this season, with one match ending 0-0 and the other being a 2-0 victory.

Danger Men

Former City man Cole Palmer is the main man for Chelsea this season, having scored 12 goals from 28 matches. He has attempted 53 shots on goal, the most of the Chelsea side, and has a goal conversion rate of 23%. Nicolas Jackson has nine goals to his name while another former blue, Raheem Sterling, along with Enzo Fernandez has seven.

Palmer’s last goal came in a 4-2 home defeat to Wolves, while Fernandez has scored two in his last two matches. Sterling’s last goal came in a 4-0 FA Cup victory over Preston at the beginning of January, while Jackson last scored in a 2-0 home win over Sheffield United just before Christmas.

Palmer also leads the way with assists. From 36 chances created, nine have been conceded, including two in Monday’s win at Palace. He has an 84% pass accuracy and will be the one City need to stop if they are to beat Chelsea at the weekend.

Conor Gallagher has six assists, and has attempted 1,692 passes so far, the highest in the Chelsea team, with 1,541 being completed. That give the former Palace man a pass accuracy rating of 91%.

Despite only having one assist this season, Moses Caicedo will also need to be monitored closely if he plays. He has a pass accuracy rating of 92%, the highest in the side, edging out Gallagher.

The Boss

Mauricio Pochettino, the saddest-looking man in football, is the man in charge at Stamford Bridge. The former Spurs and PSG boss took over in May 2023 and hasn’t been sacked yet, a bit of a record for Chelsea. He has presided over 33 matches for the West London side, winning 16 and losing 11, giving him a win ratio of 28%. Hopefully, a City win will keep that solemn look on his face for another week.

Last Time Out

City kicked off their little blip with a 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge last November. A topsy-turvy match saw City take the lead through the Erl’s penalty, only for Chelsea to come back and take the lead. Manuel Akanji levelled on the stroke of half-time, then Haaland put City in front again on 47 minutes .Back came Chelsea to level, but Rodri looked to have sealed the points in the 86th minute, Palmer’s last minute penalty levelled the scores in a match that also saw Sterling score against his former club.