Chelsea Women v Manchester City Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women travel to Kingsmeadow this evening in a clash that can go some way to determining the destination of the WSL title. The blues are just three points behind leaders Chelsea, and victory tonight will leave the two teams level on points.

Both teams have been in incredible form, with City winning their last ten matches, and seven in the WSL and showing signs of the kind of form that was missing last season. Chelsea have also won their last ten on the trot, having won four straight WSL matches since losing 4-1 at Arsenal in December.

WSL Form

City have been in fine form in the WSL. Since a surprise 1-0 home defeat to Brighton, they beat United 3-1 at Old Trafford, Spurs twice, Villa, Everton, Liverpool and Leicester City to keep the pressure firmly on Chelsea. Three of those victories have been on the road and a win at Chelsea will keep the title race wide open.

Chelsea have only managed four WSL matches since that defeat at Arsenal, but have won them all. A 3-0 victory over Bristol City was followed with a 3-1 home win over United, before two successive 3-0 wins at Brighton and home to Everton.

At least one team will drop points and lose their winning streak this evening. Hopefully it will be the home side while City prevail.

Team News

Chelsea will once again be without Millie Bright, Sam Kerr, Aniek Nouwen and Catarina Macario, who are all out with injury, however, Lauren James may make the starting line-up after missing last weekend’s FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace through illness.

Jill Roord is City’s long-term absentee, and Steph Houghton has joined her on the injury list. Otherwise, City have a full-strength squad to choose from. Bunny Shaw, who limped off midway through the second half of City’s 1-0 FA Cup win at Arsenal last weekend, has been declared fit by manager Gareth Taylor.

Prediction

City have not won at Chelsea since 2016, while the home side have won all 22 of their home league matches since being held 0-0 by City in February 2022. That could well be an omen for the blues and Taylor’s side have learnt how to dig deep and grind out a result. I’ve got a feeling that Chelsea’s winning run at home will come to an end tonight. I want to say 2-2, but I’m actually going for a City win.

Chelsea 1-2 City