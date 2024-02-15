Manchester City Succeed in UCL: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City succeed vs Copenhagen and win the first leg of the UCL knock out stage. We move on to the reaction.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

I know how difficult it is,” he said.

“When people think it is easy, that makes it easy but it is not. Ask Bayern Munich and Galatasaray and Manchester United how hard it is.

“They are a really tough opponent. We played really good.

“My job is to warn the players and tell them the attributes we will need and they proved it and felt it. We behaved with the correct personality and patience and everyone was at top, top level.

“The third goal helped us a lot to manage the game more there [at the Etihad],” said Guardiola.

“We know each other better now so they will prepare something but we will prepare something too.

“The first game of the last-16 is always dangerous but the players behaved and performed really good again.”

“They wait for you to lose the ball. The players don’t press, they defend the space.

“That’s why you have to be so patient, move them left and right attack them and don’t concede transitions.

“I know the schedule, I have it in my mind. It’s good,” said the boss.

“It’s one game at a time. Now it is Chelsea.

“They played really well against Aston Villa and yesterday, in the hotel, we watched the game against Crystal Palace.

“They played with huge personality. Now we recover and focus on Chelsea.”