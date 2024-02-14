Champions League: Manchester City Cope Well In Copenhagen

Manchester City continued their defence of the Champions League trophy with a dominant display in Denmark. Goals from Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden sealed a comfortable victory for the blues over Copenhagen despite the host being gifted a goal that levelled the scores.

City won all of their Champions League group matches, scoring three goals in each game, a trend that continued on Tuesday evening as they all but sealed their place in the quarter-final draw.

De Bruyne, starting his first Champions League match of the season, wasted no time in opening the scoring, beating the keeper at his far post with just ten minutes on the clock. The Danes, who beat United and Galatasaray in their group matches, found themselves under the City cosh for most of the first half as the blues pressed for more goals to end the tie before it started.

However, City had to concede their obligatory goal and it came courtesy of a mistake by Ederson. A weak kickout went straight to the opposition, and moments later, Magnus Mattson curled home the equaliser. That goal was completely against the run of play and, until that point, the home side hadn’t got anywhere near the blues.

It looked like being a stalemate as the first half came to a close, but a challenge by de Bruyne set Silva through, and the Portuguese produced a clever flick to put the blues back in front.

City continued their relentless pursuit of a third goal but had to wait until injury time when Foden struck. By then, City had numerous opportunities to put the game to bed, but didn’t, with de Bruyne and Erling Haaland missing opportunities. Against a stronger opposition, that may have been a problem, but, thankfully, it didn’t prove too much of a problem on Tuesday.

The blues now have almost three weeks to wait before the return leg at the Etihad Stadium. By that time, the blues will be looking to be top of the Premier League table and hopefully into the quarter-final of the FA Cup as they chase an unprecedented successive treble.

Final Score: FC Copenhagen 1-3 Manchester City