Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Beat Copenhagen, 3-1

Manchester City 3, Kevin De Bruyne (10’) Bernardo Silva (45’) Phil Foden (90’+2’)

Copenhagen 1, Magnus Mattsson (34’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City are winners once more after a nice match and good goals. The team picked was a bit stiff to start and yet once they found their footing they scored with phenomenal performances by Phil and Bernardo.

We also saw the UCL form return of Kevin De Bruyne who had a few assists in the match!

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early, even if the goals were not. It was a bit disjointed at points, but chances were created and it led to an all around solid match and a much needed win.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a decent match and are in right in the thick of advancing

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a case of a better match from all and finally putting away some goals.

Two players of note who did play well and were lively were Erling Haaland and Nathan Ake who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are one step closer to the next round.

A really good result and vibes boost for all, minus the Grealish injury of course.

