Gut Feelings: Copenhagen v Manchester City

Manchester City travel to Denmark as they continue their defence of the Champions League trophy. The blues face Copenhagen in the last 16, eager to take a first-leg lead back to the Etihad Stadium in three weeks.

The Danes are not a team to be underestimated. City have played them twice in their stadium and have drawn both, and Copenhagen will be looking to pull off another surprise Champions League result by beating Manchester No1 side. The Danes beat United 4-3 after being 2-0 and 3-2 down, overcame a home match with Galatasaray and drew 0-0 at Bayern Munich and manager Pep Guardiola will be wary of the threat they pose.

As always, our amazing team are here to give their views, feelings and predictions and hey, they’ve not been too bad recently. Here’s what the guys think about tonight’s match:

Saul

Tough game away. Would like some rotation so a tighter match yet still a win. 2-1 City.

Copenhagen 1-2 City

Craig

Copenhagen are no mugs, as they showed in the group stage. On top of that, we’re away from home. I expect a tough game and a narrow win for Pep’s boys.

Copenhagen 1-2 City

Thomas

A Tuesday trip to Denmark. It will be interesting to see if Pep uses this match as a breather for the boys amidst a packed February schedule. A little rotation might be just what the doctor ordered, but then again, the boss may just want to put this 2-legged knockout to bed early and rest his charges in 29 days when this tie concludes at the Etihad. either way, I like City to win.

Copenhagen 1-3 City

Pete

When the draw was made, there were some who thought City got an easy tie, but the Danish side is far from being a walk in the park. They are organised and dangerous and the blue will need to be on their guard if they’re to come away with a result. I’m going to be a little cautious on this one and going for a draw.

Copenhagen 2-2 City

Last Time Out v Everton

The blues briefly hit top spot but were made to work hard for the three points. Eventually, the Erl of Manchester came up with the goods to secure a 2-0 win. Craig was a goal away from a perfect score, while Saul grabs another two points for getting the correct goal difference. The less we say about Pete, the better!

Here’s the table: